A boy, aged 15, is due in court today accused of robbery and wounding.

Leighton Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates after being charged over an incident in Leighton Drive, Gleadless Valley, last month.

No other details have yet been released.