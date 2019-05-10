A Sheffield family is preparing for the sentencing of an elderly woman with dementia who killed her husband.

Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, is to be sentenced for manslaughter later this month after she stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Alan, in their home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.

Mrs Grayson pleaded guilty during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in March.

She admitted the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility, with the court told that the pensioner suffers from dementia.

Psychiatric reports are being carried out and Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, has stated that he is considering alternatives to prison.

Mrs Grayson has been remanded in custody until her sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24.

In a statement issued last September following the stabbing, the family of Mr and Mrs Grayson said: “We are devastated by what has happened. Our parents were a loving happy couple who worked hard all their lives and were enjoying a long happy retirement.

“They were very proud of their children and grandchildren, always encouraging and supporting us in our lives and careers.

“They abhorred violence and raised us accordingly, never once raising a hand to us or each other. Which makes what has happened impossible to comprehend.

“We have no doubt dad would want mum to be treated with care and compassion, and receive medical attention to come to terms with this tragedy. We are working with the police who are being very supportive, and would like to thank our family support officer.

“We ask that the family are given privacy to grieve for our dad and to support our mum and each other through the most difficult period of our lives.”



