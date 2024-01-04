3 . Heeley

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure. It is reported that on 16 October at 3pm, on Plantation Road in Sheffield, a woman was walking through a grassed park area when a man exposed himself. Since this incident was reported to police, they have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries. The man is described as white, slim build, wearing glasses and in his late 30s to early 40s. Do you know this man or where he might be? Contact police quoting incident number 827 of 16 October when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police