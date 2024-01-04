They have been taken from cameras which capture images out on the streets and parks of Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with many of them taken from CCTV cameras. All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals.
The force is currently displaying the pictures online. Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.
Do you recognise any of the people in the pictures? Police want to speak to them in connection with crimes ranging from assaults to thefts.
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here.
1. On camera
Police are currently looking to trace the people in these pictures. Photo: South Yorkshire police
2. Sprotbrough, Doncaster
Police are sharing CCTV of a man they want to identify after a car was stolen in Doncaster in the early hours of Friday 22 December 2023.
At 5.40am, a man entered the driveway of a property on Allendale Gardens in Sprotbrough and took the vehicle, a black Land Rover estate. The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered and remains outstanding. Police are keen to speak to the man pictured after he was captured on the property’s doorbell camera. He is thought to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a baseball cap. If you live in the area and believe you captured the man on your CCTV or doorbell camera, or you believe you witnessed the vehicle after it was stolen, please get in touch. Quote investigation number 14/223122/23. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Heeley
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure. It is reported that on 16 October at 3pm, on Plantation Road in Sheffield, a woman was walking through a grassed park area when a man exposed himself.
Since this incident was reported to police, they have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries. The man is described as white, slim build, wearing glasses and in his late 30s to early 40s. Do you know this man or where he might be? Contact police quoting incident number 827 of 16 October when you get in touch.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Stannington
Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after bank card was used fraudulently at a cashpoint in Stannington, Sheffield.
It is reported that at around 5am on Tuesday 21 November, a member of the public’s bank card was used to draw out £250 in cash at an ATM outside of the Co-op on Oldfield Road. It is believed the card was stolen earlier that evening. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police quoting investigation number 14/2029968/23 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yortkshire Police