A Barnsley man who was arrested in connection to a fatal collision in Cudworth has been released on bail.

The 35-year-old handed himself in to a South Yorkshire Police station on Tuesday, January 31 and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today (Thursday, February 2), South Yorkshire Police has revealed the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Father and son duo, Dean Jones, aged 40, and Lewis Daines, 16, died after being hit by a vehicle on Royston Road at around 9pm on January 20. It is reported the vehicle that hit them failed to stop and left the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate the collision, which took place on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway.

Two women, 30 and 36, were also arrested on January 31 on suspicion of assisting an offender and were released under investigation.

Following the man’s arrest earlier in the week, investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need.

