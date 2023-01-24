A dad and his teenage son who died after a horror crash in South Yorkshire while they were cycling have been named by police.

The pair who lost their lives after what police have described as a fail to stop collision in Cudworth, Barnsley, on Friday (January 20) were Dean Jones and Lewis Daines.

It is understood that Mr Jones, 45, and Mr Daines, 16, were cycling along Royston Road when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Shortly after 9pm, emergency services were called to the scene, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, following reports of the collision.

The dad and son who lost their lives after what police have described as a fail to stop collision in Cudworth, Barnsley, on Friday (January 20) were Dean Jones and Lewis Daines, pitured.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended, but sadly both Mr Jones and Mr Daines were pronounced dead at the scene. Their family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released with no further action, after being eliminated from our enquiries.

“Our Roads Policing Group are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a red Volkswagen Golf, was travelling along Royston Road towards Cudworth at the time of the collision.

“Were you travelling along Royston Road that evening? Did you see the vehicle prior to or after the collision?”

The pair who lost their lives after what police have described as a fail to stop collision in Cudworth, Barnsley, on Friday (January 20) were Dean Jones and Lewis Daines. Pictured here is Lewis

Officers have asked anyone with information that could help them to contact them using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023. If you have dashcam footage, they ask that you email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.

