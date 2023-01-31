A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a father and son duo in a fail-to-stop collision in Barnsley.

Dean Jones, aged 40, and his son Lewis Daines, 16, died after being hit by a vehicle on Royston Road on January 20, 2023. The vehicle that hit them failed to stop and left the scene.

Today (January 31), South Yorkshire Police have revealed a 35-year-old man handed himself to a police station and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Two women, 30 and 36, were also arrested earlier today on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need.

“We’ve issued a number of appeals since the collision occurred and I’d like to thank those members of the public that came forward with information. These arrests are a huge step in our efforts of piecing together exactly what happened and I would still ask anyone with information to come forward. Though we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder, we’re keeping an open mind and are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry.”

Officers were called to the scene on Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, shortly after 9pm on January 20, 2023, following reports of a collision. Mr Jones and Mr Lewis were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

