A fundraiser has been launched by the family of father and son, Dean Jones and Lewis Daines, who were killed in a Barnsley hit-and-run last week.

Dean and Lewis tragically lost their lives in what South Yorkshire Police have described as a fail to stop collison in Cudworth, Barnsley. Dean’s brother, Wayne Jones, has launched a fundraiser to help the family at this difficult time.

On the GoFundMe page, Wayne has said: “Our brother Dean Jones was taken from our family on Friday 20th January along with my 16-year-old nephew, Lewis Daines. Dean and Lewis were riding on their bikes travelling to their destination when they were ran over and left without a second’s thought for them or for us. We are beyond devastated at the loss of two members of our family and we are struggling to comprehend the information.

“We have set up this page to ask people if they could donate anything, no matter how small to help us pay for the funeral costs of my brother Dean. Like many families, death isn’t something you expect or want to happen, especially something this devastating and we want to give Dean the send off he deserves. We would really appreciate any help anyone could give us so we can take some of the financial pressure off our family.”

The fundraiser has a £1,000 target and, at the time of writing, had raised £170 from 12 donations.

Reports following the pair’s tragic deaths said Dean and Lewis were cycling together along Royston Road, when a vehicle was in a collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

A family friend said Wayne “appreciates and thanks everyone for their generosity so far in what is a horrific time for him and his family”. All the money raised will “go directly towards the funeral costs for Dean,” they added.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended, but sadly both Mr Jones and Mr Daines were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The pair who lost their lives after what police have described as a fail to stop collision in Cudworth, Barnsley, on Friday (January 20) were Dean Jones and Lewis Daines. Pictured here is Lewis

Officers are still appealing for information and assistance as they investigate. They have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1,089 of January 20.

