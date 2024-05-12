20 men caught on camera in Sheffield that police want to speak to urgently

4 . Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery. Speaking on April 29, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that around 2.20pm on Monday, 15 April, a woman was approached by a man purporting to be collecting for a charity on Abbeydale Road. "The woman is said to have handed the man a small amount of change before being told by the man that it was not enough. "As a result, she handed the man a further £10 but was again told it was not enough. "The woman then travelled with the man to a cash point ATM and two cash withdrawals were made. It is then reported that the woman travelled with the man to her home address where the man forced entry to the property and reportedly forcibly removed gold bangles from her wrist before fleeing the scene. "It is reported that £16,000 worth of jewellery and an amount of cash was stolen. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise him?" If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 986 of April 15, 2024 when you get in touch.