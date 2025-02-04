Harvey Willgoose: Public urged to avoid identifying fatal stabbing suspect to 'ensure justice' for victim

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:39 BST
Police are urging members of the public to avoid speculation or the identification of a juvenile fatal stabbing suspect, in a bid to ‘ensure justice can be secured’ for victim Harvey Willgoose and his family.

15-year-old Harvey died after being stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, which took place shortly after midday yesterday (Monday, February 3, 2025).

Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, which took place shortly after midday yesterday (Monday, February 3, 2025). | 3rd party

South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, February 4, 2025) issued a warning to members of the public, as their investigation continues.

A force spokesperson said: “We are urging our communities to avoid online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in the tragic incident at All Saints Catholic High School yesterday (February 3, 2025) to ensure justice can be secured for the victim and his family.

“Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risk a fair and accurate trial.

“At the heart of this devastation is a grieving family and they deserve respect and privacy during this difficult time.

“We will take action against anyone who poses a risk to proceedings.

“Please consider what you share online and the implications.”

Anyone who believes they can assist detectives with their enquiries, is urged to get in touch with the force, which you can do online here, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 327 of February 3, 2025 when you get in touch.

