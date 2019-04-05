Have your say

Six teenagers were found in a stolen car which crashed into a fuel tanker near Sheffield, it has emerged.

An Audi A4 struck a fuel tanker on the northbound exit slip road of the M1 at Junction 30 – for Barlborough – on Wednesday morning.

Six teenagers found in stolen car involved in crash near Sheffield

COURT: Duo accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell appear in court

The Audi was being followed by the police at the time of the collision.

POLICE: Armed police arrest man found with BB gun on Fargate in Sheffield city centre

Officers found six boys in the car – two aged 14, one 15, one 16 and two 17.

CRIME: Police hunt for robber who targeted Sheffield woman in city street

Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were taken to hospital in Sheffield with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

They are to be interviewed at a later date.

Three others – two aged 14 and one 17 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary

The car was stolen from the driveway of a house in Ipswich at 4.30am on Wednesday.

It was circulated by Suffolk Police as stolen and was spotted by officers from Nottinghamshire Police who started following the car when it failed to stop on request.

The car crashed into a fuel tanker at 6.50am.