Armed police arrested a man found with a BB gun on Fargate in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Firearms officers were deployed to the busy shopping precinct at around 8.15am following reports of a ‘male in possession of a firearm, possibly a BB gun’.

Officers located the man and confirmed that he was carrying the BB gun, which was seized.

He was arrested for a number of offences.

More to follow.