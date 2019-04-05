A woman, aged 87, was robbed by a man who pushed her into some bushes and grabbed her shopping bag as she left a local store.

The 87-year-old was targeted on Jaunty Avenue, Gleadless Townend, at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, March 6 but details have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

A woman was robbed shortly after she left the Co-op in Gleadless Townend

COLLISION: Motorist fighting for life in Sheffield hospital after crash involving car and bus

She was approached from behind by a man who pushed her into some bushes and grabbed her bag shortly after she had left the Co-op on nearby Jaunty Way.

COURT: Duo accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell due to enter pleas

The robber was white, in his mid-20s and about 5ft 8ins tall.

POLICE: Sheffield shop held up by robbers with gun and knife in at least fifth raid in 18 months

He was slim, clean shaven and wore a navy blue duffle or parka coat with toggle fasteners on the front.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 598 of March 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.