A petition calling for knife arches to be installed in schools following the death of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose has been signed 53,500 times.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was launched by Harvey’s family after the 15-year-old was stabbed to death at school earlier this year.

Last week, Harvey’s killer, Mohammed “Umar” Khan, was sentenced to 16 years’ detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure after being convicted of murder following a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan stabbed Harvey in the heart at All Saints Catholic High School, a few minutes into the lunchtime break on February 3, 2025.

Both boys were just 15-years-old at the time of the killing, with Khan set to turn 16 later this year.

During the course of the trial, jurors heard how Khan was armed with the hunting knife he used to kill Harvey for several hours prior to carrying out the stabbing. The 15-year-old had secreted it under his school uniform, and was noted to have kept his coat on throughout the day, despite requests from teachers asking him to take it off due to wearing it inside being against school rules | Submit/3rd party

During Khan’s trial, jurors heard how he was armed with the hunting knife used to kill Harvey for several hours before the attack.

Khan, formerly of City Road, Sheffield, had secreted it under his school uniform, and was noted to have kept his coat on throughout the day, despite requests from teachers to take it off in line with school rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy head Morgan Davis even asked the defendant if he had “brought anything” with him to school, seemingly referring to weapons, and took no further action when the defendant lied and said he was not armed.

During his evidence, Khan told jurors he bought both the knife used to kill Harvey, along with another based on a weapon featured in the video combat game, Assassin’s Creed, online using a parent’s bank card.

Police found photos of Khan posing with the Assassin’s Creed-style knife on school grounds in the months before the fatal stabbing.

In addition, the school was made aware of Khan possessing an axe in December 2024 - two months before the killing; and beyond a police officer issuing Khan with “advice,” no further action was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey’s mum, Caroline, has been campaigning for knife arches to be installed in all schools in the wake of Harvey’s tragic death, and an online petition supporting that endeavour has now reached a total of 53,518 signatures.

100,000 signatures are needed in order to force a formal debate on the matters in Parliament.

Earlier this month, Penistone Grammar School, became the first in South Yorkshire to install a knife arch.

You can sign the petition here.

In the days since Khan was sent to begin his sentence, Star readers have been sharing their views on the campaign to install knife arches in schools.

Several people spoke in favour of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Lawson said: “I completely agree with this however it does require a lot more in-depth planning. Teachers are teachers, not security, not social workers and mental health workers, however they have become all the above. No child or adult should carry knives in the community with the intent of causing harm on others or the thought of protecting themselves with how society has become.

“Knife arches 100 percent, but with parental consent reinforcing it, because some will resist and also a plan of searching students, protection for teachers/ children and a secure plan/risk assessment/ protective stragegies/ consequences of what happens if a student is found to be carrying a knife.”

Amy Lister added: “Yes they should but they also should have taken it more serious when the axe was reported and nothing was done about it so when it happened a kid lost his life before something got done about it.”

Read More Harvey Willgoose's mum welcomes first knife arch in Sheffield schools in campaign to keep pupils safe

Wayne Hammerton said: “For pupil and staff safety definitely yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Suggitt said: “Definitely should have done this a long time ago!!!”

Others questioned how feasible it would be, based on existing school budgets, while others suggested that those inclined to carry weapons would find a way around additional measures such as knife arches.

Said Darrell Lee: “Sounds good in principle. But what's to stop them hiding a weapon in school grounds or placing it near a school window, opening the window and collecting it.”

Lesley Jackson continued: “The kids only need to put a knife under the boundary the night before and pick it up the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some said they did not believe the use of knife arches would be enough, and people also suggested work to target the causes of knife-enabled crime should be prioritised.

Lisa Hayes said: “Won't solve the root of the problem it's just sticking a plaster on it.”

Andrew Simmons said: “I don't see the point. By the time pupils walk through it, they've already been hanging around together on the bus, the walk to school, the playground... All it means is no-one will have a knife inside the building. There needs to be more done to find out why they feel the need to carry knives and educate on the consequences.”

Jackie Bollman added: “They should start at the root of the problem, the business that sell them to the kids. Fine them heavily and name and shame the business too.”