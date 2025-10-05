The mum of murdered Harvey Willgoose has welcomed the installation of a knife arch at a South Yorkshire secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Willgoose said she was “really happy” the equipment was being installed at Penistone Grammar in Barnsley and she hopes others follow suit.

She has been campaigning for knife arches in all schools after her son Harvey, 15, was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Willgoose with a memorial to murdered son Harvey at Beighton Miners' Welfare. | NW

In a message on her Facebook page, she wrote: “We have done it Harvey! Goose Army!”

She told The Star: “Harvey knew there were knives in his school. Children are scared and I think this is reassuring for them.”

It did not mean Penistone Grammar had a problem with knives, she added.

A knife arch was donated to Penistone Grammar School as part of a campaign by Caroline Willgoose in memory of son Harvey. | PGS

Announcing the donation, the school said it was “deeply honoured” to receive a knife arch in memory of Harvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Harvey’s friends will visit the school to speak with students about the dangers of knife crime and the importance of community support.

“The knife arch will not be a permanent fixture but will be shared across the community as an educational tool.

“We must emphasise that there are no current knife issues in school; this is a proactive safety measure.

“Use of the arch will be handled sensitively and in accordance with our safeguarding procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be part of this initiative and we are committed to keeping our students safe.”

Responding to Caroline’s announcement on Facebook, Hayley Roomes said: “This is amazing! Your boy is saving lives through you and your family!”

Denise Lath added: “Well done Caroline I knew you would do it with your determination. Absolutely fantastic.”