Harvey Willgoose's mum welcomes first knife arch in Sheffield schools in campaign to keep pupils safe

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 07:39 BST
The mum of murdered Harvey Willgoose has welcomed the installation of a knife arch at a South Yorkshire secondary school.

Caroline Willgoose said she was “really happy” the equipment was being installed at Penistone Grammar in Barnsley and she hopes others follow suit.

She has been campaigning for knife arches in all schools after her son Harvey, 15, was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield in February.

Caroline Willgoose with a memorial to murdered son Harvey at Beighton Miners' Welfare.placeholder image
Caroline Willgoose with a memorial to murdered son Harvey at Beighton Miners' Welfare. | NW

In a message on her Facebook page, she wrote: “We have done it Harvey! Goose Army!”

She told The Star: “Harvey knew there were knives in his school. Children are scared and I think this is reassuring for them.”

It did not mean Penistone Grammar had a problem with knives, she added.

A knife arch was donated to Penistone Grammar School as part of a campaign by Caroline Willgoose in memory of son Harvey.placeholder image
A knife arch was donated to Penistone Grammar School as part of a campaign by Caroline Willgoose in memory of son Harvey. | PGS

Announcing the donation, the school said it was “deeply honoured” to receive a knife arch in memory of Harvey.

It added: “Harvey’s friends will visit the school to speak with students about the dangers of knife crime and the importance of community support.

“The knife arch will not be a permanent fixture but will be shared across the community as an educational tool.

“We must emphasise that there are no current knife issues in school; this is a proactive safety measure.

“Use of the arch will be handled sensitively and in accordance with our safeguarding procedures.

“We’re proud to be part of this initiative and we are committed to keeping our students safe.”

Responding to Caroline’s announcement on Facebook, Hayley Roomes said: “This is amazing! Your boy is saving lives through you and your family!”

Denise Lath added: “Well done Caroline I knew you would do it with your determination. Absolutely fantastic.”

