Shiregreen Lane: Man in court over robbery of elderly woman in Sheffield street
The incident is alleged to have been carried out in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on November 5, 2024.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that an elderly woman was walking along Shiregreen Lane in Sheffield when she was attacked and had her personal belongings stolen.
“Adam Taylor, of Wincobank Close, Sheffield, was arrested by officers on Monday (January 20) and has since been charged with robbery.
“Taylor made his first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 21) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on February 18.”
Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact police on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.