Leslie Road: Investigation into death of woman at Sheffield property remains ongoing, say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were call to a property on Leslie Road, Wisewood, Sheffield, at 6.40am on Sunday, May 5, 2024 where they found the body of a 93-year-old woman.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, police confirmed on May 10, 2024.
The man was subsequently released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Speaking to The Star today (Friday, January 24, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force’s investigation ‘remains ongoing’.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call police on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.