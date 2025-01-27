Leslie Road: Investigation into death of woman at Sheffield property remains ongoing, say police

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found at a Sheffield property eight months ago.

Police were call to a property on Leslie Road, Wisewood, Sheffield, at 6.40am on Sunday, May 5, 2024 where they found the body of a 93-year-old woman.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, police confirmed on May 10, 2024.

A 58-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South YorkshireA 58-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire
A 58-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire | Google Maps

The man was subsequently released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Speaking to The Star today (Friday, January 24, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force’s investigation ‘remains ongoing’.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

