The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England– are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed | Adobe/NW Photo Sales

2 . On or near Pit Lane, Intake: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pit Lane, Intake, with 6 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Norfolk Park Drive, Norfolk Park: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norfolk Park Drive, Norfolk Park, with 4 | Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Meynell Crescent, Southey Green: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Meynell Crescent, Southey Green, with 4 | Google Photo Sales