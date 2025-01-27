Sheffield crime: The 14 streets plagued by vandals and arsonists in city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 06:02 BST

The 14 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England– are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed

1. The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed

The worst-hit Sheffield streets have been revealed | Adobe/NW

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pit Lane, Intake, with 6

2. On or near Pit Lane, Intake: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pit Lane, Intake, with 6 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norfolk Park Drive, Norfolk Park, with 4

3. On or near Norfolk Park Drive, Norfolk Park: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024

The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norfolk Park Drive, Norfolk Park, with 4 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Meynell Crescent, Southey Green, with 4

4. On or near Meynell Crescent, Southey Green: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2024

The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Meynell Crescent, Southey Green, with 4 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice