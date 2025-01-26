Penistone Road: Police explain major police presence on road near Sheffield Wednesday stadium, as arrests made
Several police vans, including a police dogs van, and around half a dozen police cars were seen on Penistone Road and Vere Road, Hillsborough, with videos of officers also posted on social media.
Now, following the incident on Tuesday, January 21, officers have said why they were there.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star in a statement: “On Tuesday January, 21. our officers were carrying our an arrest attempt on behalf of Derbyshire Police on Penistone Road North in Sheffield.
“During the arrest of a man, a 67 year-old man was arrested for obstructing a police officer and a 30 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency service worker.
“The 67-year-old man has been released on police bail and the 30 year-old woman received a police caution.”