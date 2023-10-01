News you can trust since 1887
Shirecliffe vandal attack: Family's fear after spate of attacks at their home on Sheffield estate

Family's fear after spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at their home at Shirecliffe, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
A teenage girl was left terrified after vandals hurled a rock through the window of the front door of her family home in Sheffield.

And her worried family says it is the latest in a series of incidents they have suffered in recent weeks on their estate in the city.

The 19-year-old was in the house alone when the stone, the size of a house brick, was hurled through the glass at the house on Teynham Drive, sparking a call to South Yorkshire Police.

And worried mum Jayne Stanley is concerned that is just the latest incident of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at her home in Shirecliffe, where the family has previously seen tyres slashed on the family car, and nails left next to the tyres.

The rock which was thrown through the glass in a house in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, on Tuesday night. Submitted pictureThe rock which was thrown through the glass in a house in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, on Tuesday night. Submitted picture
She is urging police to stop the problem, and calling on any neighbours who may have seen something to go to the police. She is calling on the community and the police to rally round to make sure the anti-social behaviour and vandalism can be stopped.

Jayne said: "We had been away on holiday when this happened. My daughter had walked through the hallway just before this happened. I dread to think what would have happened if it had hit her.

The shattered glass at in the door at a house in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, after a rock was thrown through on Tuesday evening. Submitted pictureThe shattered glass at in the door at a house in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, after a rock was thrown through on Tuesday evening. Submitted picture
"It happened about 8.30pm on Tuesday, and we drove straight back home, because she was terrified. It was a three hour drive. I can't sleep because I'm worried something else is going to happen during the night. It's terrible that people are doing this."

She said all the incidents have been reported to the police, and officers had urged them to get CCTV installed, which the family is now planning to do.

Jayne is keen for officers to treat all the incidents as an ongoing issue rather than isolated offences.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We responded to reports of criminal damage at around 8.50pm on Tuesday (September 26).

"Officers attended the scene where a number of enquiries have been conducted including CCTV and forensic analysis. Enquiries remain ongoing."

If you have any information that may assist officers, please call 101 and quote incident number 986 of September 2,6 2023.

