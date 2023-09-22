Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been arrested after reports of criminal damage, fireworks, and public order offences near popular shops in Parson Cross, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the arrest, which follows a surge of complaints of anti-social behaviour around Asda, Farmfoods and Learning Zone, near the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Deerlands Avenue.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The force's Parson Cross Neighbourhood team said the arrest was made on Tuesday, and that the youth had been banned from the area where the incidents had been reported.

The roundabout where Deerlands Avenue meets Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: Google streetview

They said in a statement: "Whilst we will always initially seek alternate ways away from criminalising youths, this particular group congregating in the area have continued to over-step the mark and crossed the line into criminality. This cannot and will not be tolerated.

"As a team, we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and recognise the damage it can cause to the confidence of our community as well as the long-term consequences for the youths themselves.

"Our officers have stepped up patrols in this area and this will now continue for the following weeks and into the dark nights period."

They said that the youth arrested had now been bailed with conditions preventing him from entering the area. He will be interviewed by police again, they added.

The statement added: "Our message to parents, guardians and carers within our community is to please consider where your sons and daughters are, who they are spending time with, and what they are doing when they are out of the home – it came as a shock to some of those we visited this week who now face a trip to the station with their children.

"Please keep your children off the footprint of this area unless they are using it for legitimate purposes."

Anyone with information over what they described as an ongoing issue is asked to contact PC Zed Gulzar on 07787882565.