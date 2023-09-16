News you can trust since 1887
12 Sheffield streets plagued by reports of anti-social behaviour, new police figures reveal

By Sarah Marshall
Published 16th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 12 worst streets in the city for reports of anti-social behaviour in July 2023.

The figures are for South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) definition of anti-social behaviour (ASB) states: “Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as (the defendant).”

According to South Yorkshire Police, ASB to report to the force may include: begging, the buying or selling of drugs in public, street drinking, off-road motorbikes, hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti, fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours, fly tipping (if it is happening now), prostitution and indecent behaviour, and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call 999 in an emergency.

1. Anti-social behaviour

The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Handsworth Road, Handsworth, with 8

2. On or near Handsworth Road, Handsworth: 8 reports of anti-social behaviour

The joint second-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Lindley Road, Firth Park, with 5

3. On or near Lindley Road, Firth Park: 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

The joint second-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 5

4. On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

