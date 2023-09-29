News you can trust since 1887
'Is it a UFO?': Sheffield man left scratching his head after recording lights moving in the night sky

Brodie Rogan spotted the mysterious lights near his home in Shirecliffe.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 04:30 BST
A Sheffield man has been left scratching his head after recording lights in the night sky over the city, which he cannot explain.

Brodie Rogan, aged 21, spotted the lights moving over a cloud in the evening sky near his home in Shirecliffe. He was returning from a walk to the shops.

He told The Star: "I stood for 30 minutes, 40 minutes just looking at them. I was trying to get my head around what could be causing them."

Brodie Rogan, aged 21, from Shirecliffe, Sheffield feels he can't explain the lights he saw in the night sky on Wednesday. (Photo submitted by Brodie Rogan)
Brodie Rogan, aged 21, from Shirecliffe, Sheffield feels he can't explain the lights he saw in the night sky on Wednesday. (Photo submitted by Brodie Rogan)

Brodie said the position of the lights made him think they were position somewhere over Parkwood Springs or the old Ski Village, but added those areas were "pitch black" at night and "basically a wasteland".

He continued: "I'm quite open-minded to things, but at the same time I'm trying to be realistic about this... I'm still scratching my head on it."

In a 20 second video, Brodie caught the lights moving on a cloud nearby. He said he will be keeping an eye out for more lights in the sky over the coming days whilst walking his dog.

