'Is it a UFO?': Sheffield man left scratching his head after recording lights moving in the night sky
Brodie Rogan spotted the mysterious lights near his home in Shirecliffe.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield man has been left scratching his head after recording lights in the night sky over the city, which he cannot explain.
Brodie Rogan, aged 21, spotted the lights moving over a cloud in the evening sky near his home in Shirecliffe. He was returning from a walk to the shops.
He told The Star: "I stood for 30 minutes, 40 minutes just looking at them. I was trying to get my head around what could be causing them."
Brodie said the position of the lights made him think they were position somewhere over Parkwood Springs or the old Ski Village, but added those areas were "pitch black" at night and "basically a wasteland".
He continued: "I'm quite open-minded to things, but at the same time I'm trying to be realistic about this... I'm still scratching my head on it."
In a 20 second video, Brodie caught the lights moving on a cloud nearby. He said he will be keeping an eye out for more lights in the sky over the coming days whilst walking his dog.