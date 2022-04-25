Josh Euman, 21, of Park Avenue, Dinnington, attacked his victim in the away section at the Kassam Stadium on January 22.

It came on the day of a 2-3 loss for Sheffield Wednesday to Oxford United.

A Sheffield Wednesday fan was banned from matches for three years after assaulting a man at a game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. File photo by PA.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard how the man was injured in what police called a set of ‘serious incidents’ in the away section.

The trouble involved Wednesday fans only, Oxford United said at the time.

Euman pleaded guilty to assault by beating and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He was handed a football banning order that restricts him from attending matches for three years.