Watch Sheffield United fans pay emotional tribute to popular security guard Brendan Tingle after tragic passing

Tingle, who previously worked on the doors of Sheffield nightclubs, was United’s tunnel security officer for many years and was well known for his habit of handing out wine gums to those around him.

As a mark of respect, wine gums were placed on the top of United’s dugout, next to the spot where Tingle served United, ahead of kick-off against Cardiff.

An emotional tribute was also read out by stadium announcer Gary Sinclair, with both sets of players and supporters joining in a minute’s applause in memory of Tingle and all other fans of both clubs who have passed away recently.

A tribute printed in the matchday programme read: “Last week, the Sheffield United family lost one of our own. Brendan Tingle was a face familiar to fans, as he stood guard in between the two dugouts and over the players' tunnel on home matchdays.

“Brendan was an immensely popular figure who was liked and respected by staff, management, players and all who came into contact with him over many years of service to the club.

“He was an integral and vital part of our matchday team. Brendan was also a huge part of the boxing fraternity in the city and beyond, and they too are also feeling a huge sense of loss at his passing.

“A big man, with an even bigger heart and a sense of humour to match. Clubs are built on the people who follow them and, of course, work in them. People of character; Brendan had character in abundance.

“Bramall Lane will be a colder place without Brendan in it, and the thoughts of all those who valued his company and contribution to what makes us what we are - a family club, will miss him greatly, along with the familiar bags of sweets Brendan positioned on the top of the home dugout on match days, for all to help themselves.

“The thoughts of all connected with Sheffield United go out to his family and endless number of friends. In addition, over the course of the last year, many of the Blades family have passed to a higher league.

“As well as Brendan, the club take a moment prior to kick-off to remember all those no longer stood side-by-side with us on the terraces, our fellow Blades, always here in spirit and in our memories.”

As The Star reported earlier this week Tingle previously worked at a number of nightclubs in and around Sheffield, including the legendary Josephine’s club on Barker’s Pool, which was frequented by celebrities including Johnny Mathis, Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett.