Residents in Page Hall again had their sleep disturbed by bangers, the noise from which was echoing around the neighbourhood until past midnight on Saturday, September 25.

They are believed to have been discharged as part of noisy wedding celebrations, which have become a frustrating feature of life for many people living in the area.

Earlier this month, police issued a warning about anti-social and dangerous driving which is also linked to wedding ceremonies and tends to happen late at night after couples have tied the knot.

Fireworks being let off illegally after midnight in Page Hall, Sheffield

They said there had been a number of complaints lodged by people living in the Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen areas, and police were attempting to trace the culprits.

Police added that anyone whose driving is found to be dangerous could be banned from the roads, fined or even end up behind bars.

But Nasar Raoof, vice-chairman of Firth Park Neighbourhood Network, says the latest disturbances show the message is still not getting across and more must be done.

He told how the fireworks in Page Hall were going off for at least 10 minutes after midnight, despite fireworks only being permitted after 11am on a handful of nights each year.

He also described how people in Attercliffe had complained about more anti-social driving by members of a wedding party on Saturday night.

“This has been going on for years and police and councillors have only recently put out a message saying enforcement action will be taken, but it’s still happening,” he said.

“They need to stop talking and start enforcing, because residents are really concerned.

“The response times need to be better when this is reported, and they need to be more proactive and go out and speak to people in the community, telling them this isn’t allowed.

“We also have to address it ourselves within the community because the people doing it are people we know.

“My cousin used to do it and I used to do it many years ago until I realised the impact it has on people and stopped.”