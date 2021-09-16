Police issue warning over ‘anti-social and dangerous’ driving after weddings in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the driving tends to take place late at night after wedding ceremonies and celebrations.

There have been a number of complaints lodged and police officers have CCTV images of some culprits, who they are attempting to trace.

Sergeant Ross Masters, of the Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen neighbourhood policing team, said: “We have issued a warning to communities within Sheffield that think it is okay to drive in an anti-social and dangerous manner.

A police warning has been issued about motorists engaging in anti-social behaviour

“This warning has been endorsed by community leaders, councillors and local residents as the first step of many to stop this kind of activity taking place and putting peoples lives at risk.

“I would ask any member of the public who may have footage of these types of incident to contact me.”

In a Facebook message to residents in Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen, the police team said: “After discussing this issue with representatives from your communities, this is believed to be mainly part of wedding celebrations and generally occurs on a night-time after midnight and once the wedding has concluded.

“The police have CCTV images of some of these incidents and investigations are ongoing to identify any persons responsible in order to bring them to justice.