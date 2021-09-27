A surge in demand for MOTs this autumn is expected, with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) urging motorists to book their vehicles in sooner rather than later.

MOT extensions were put in place during the early part of the pandemic to help protect public health.

Motorists in Sheffield are being urged to book their vehicles in for MOTs due to a predicted shortage of appointments

The extensions mean that more vehicles will now need an MOT in the autumn, and Sheffield will need an extra 16,215 in the city during October alone.

DVSA analysis of past and present data showing which vehicles would need an MOT and when, reveals that the autumn surge in demand will be felt the most in certain cities across Britain, including Sheffeld.

Chris Price, D VSA’s head of MOT policy, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone keep their vehicle safe to drive.

“While we’re sure everyone will be able get a test for their vehicle, slots will be harder to come by.

“If you want to use your usual garage and guarantee a slot before your expiry date, you should give them a call now and get it booked in.”