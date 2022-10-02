It is reported there were dramatic scenes yesterday afternoon as fans of Birmingham City clashed with Sheffield United supporters on London Road, after their teams drew 1-1.

A police probe is under way but some fans were angry with the way the force released fans from Sheffield United’s ground after the game.

Officers lined the street between Boston Street and London Road

One said: “Why do SYP have to let all the fans out at the same time! Why not keep the away in until all the home fans all left. It felt very unsafe today.

“Thank you to the very kind Blade that helped myself and my two small daughters feel safe. He walked with us to make sure we got to where we needed.”

The police presence on London Road was "for the football" according to South Yorkshire Police

Another suggested police had attempted to let Birmingham fans out first, before the home crowds, but they “had Birmingham fans penned up when I came out of John St, they should have waited until us fans had cleared”.

Less than an hour after the game had finished, The Star first reported a large police presence on London Road, which is where some say the clash happened.

One said: “It certainly did kick off on London Road, some very ugly scenes, police dogs, horses, vans everywhere, bottles flying etc. Traffic chaos caused.”

Another said: “I was driving past it and was carnage with a lot of vehicles damaged and be a miracle if people aren't in hospital.”

One witness said fans met on London Road due to directions issued by police resulting with both sets of fans being on the busy street at the same time.

They said: “The police caused all the issues by sending us all in different directions leading to the same bloody place, we all ended up on London Road, home and away fans.

“I told a policeman all about the issues that we would face by sending us down in the same direction, guess what he just laughed and actually pushed me away. It was a bloody joke, poor kids had to see that.”

