Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: Reaction to London Road disorder after game
South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into reported disorder following the Championship game at Bramall Lane yesterday afternoon.
It is reported there were dramatic scenes yesterday afternoon as fans of Birmingham City clashed with Sheffield United supporters on London Road, after their teams drew 1-1.
Read More
A police probe is under way but some fans were angry with the way the force released fans from Sheffield United’s ground after the game.
Most Popular
-
1
London Road Sheffield: Sheffield United fan stabbed in clash according to unconfirmed reports
-
2
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: Everything we know after flurry of reports following football match
-
3
Devastated daughter describes terrifying moment her dad Mark Brooks tried to set her alight in Sheffield
MORE: London Road Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police confirm reports of fan disorder after football match
One said: “Why do SYP have to let all the fans out at the same time! Why not keep the away in until all the home fans all left. It felt very unsafe today.
“Thank you to the very kind Blade that helped myself and my two small daughters feel safe. He walked with us to make sure we got to where we needed.”
MORE: Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: Everything we know after flurry of reports following football match
Another suggested police had attempted to let Birmingham fans out first, before the home crowds, but they “had Birmingham fans penned up when I came out of John St, they should have waited until us fans had cleared”.
Less than an hour after the game had finished, The Star first reported a large police presence on London Road, which is where some say the clash happened.
One said: “It certainly did kick off on London Road, some very ugly scenes, police dogs, horses, vans everywhere, bottles flying etc. Traffic chaos caused.”
Another said: “I was driving past it and was carnage with a lot of vehicles damaged and be a miracle if people aren't in hospital.”
One witness said fans met on London Road due to directions issued by police resulting with both sets of fans being on the busy street at the same time.
They said: “The police caused all the issues by sending us all in different directions leading to the same bloody place, we all ended up on London Road, home and away fans.
“I told a policeman all about the issues that we would face by sending us down in the same direction, guess what he just laughed and actually pushed me away. It was a bloody joke, poor kids had to see that.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment regarding the policing of fans yesterday afternoon.