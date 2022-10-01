Sheffield United’s game against Birmingham City ended around 5.00pm, with the result being a 1-1 draw for the Blades.

Reports of disorder

Not long before 6.00pm, The Star was made aware of a “fan clash” on London Road, with a number of police officers lining the junction of Boston Street and London Road.

Officers at the end of Boston Road earlier today

Footage provided to The Star appeared to show an officer preventing someone from heading onto London Road.

Reports of a stabbing

Not long later, reports began to appear online that a Sheffield United fan had been stabbed in the disorder.

The Star put these reports to South Yorkshire Police, who denied they had received any news of a stabbing and said officers were there “for the football”.

Officers lined the street between Boston Street and London Road

What the police said

At 8.13pm, South Yorkshire Police issued a statement confirming they had launched an investigation into “disorder” following the game at Bramall Lane.

The statement said: “An investigation has been launched after disorder between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans in Sheffield city centre today (Saturday 1 October).

“Officers were called after the match to reports of disorder on London Road. No serious injuries have been reported and we are now working to identify those involved.”

What have fans said?

As The Star has been covering the events post-game, a number of fans have shared accounts of the evening in our comment sections.

One commenter said: “There was trouble all over London Road, police officers, dogs, horses, vans, blue lights and sirens everywhere. Traffic chaos, buses diverted.”

The same commenter called London Road “very ugly scenes”.