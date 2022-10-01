Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: Everything we know after flurry of reports following football match
There have been a lot of contrasting reports of events following Sheffield United’s Championship game against Birmingham City. This is everything we know officially.
Sheffield United’s game against Birmingham City ended around 5.00pm, with the result being a 1-1 draw for the Blades.
Reports of disorder
Not long before 6.00pm, The Star was made aware of a “fan clash” on London Road, with a number of police officers lining the junction of Boston Street and London Road.
Footage provided to The Star appeared to show an officer preventing someone from heading onto London Road.
Reports of a stabbing
Not long later, reports began to appear online that a Sheffield United fan had been stabbed in the disorder.
The Star put these reports to South Yorkshire Police, who denied they had received any news of a stabbing and said officers were there “for the football”.
What the police said
At 8.13pm, South Yorkshire Police issued a statement confirming they had launched an investigation into “disorder” following the game at Bramall Lane.
The statement said: “An investigation has been launched after disorder between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans in Sheffield city centre today (Saturday 1 October).
“Officers were called after the match to reports of disorder on London Road. No serious injuries have been reported and we are now working to identify those involved.”
What have fans said?
As The Star has been covering the events post-game, a number of fans have shared accounts of the evening in our comment sections.
One commenter said: “There was trouble all over London Road, police officers, dogs, horses, vans, blue lights and sirens everywhere. Traffic chaos, buses diverted.”
The same commenter called London Road “very ugly scenes”.
Another commenter said people were “throwing pint glasses” whilst around kids in city centre pubs.