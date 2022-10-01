South Yorkshire Police said the large number of officers on London Road is purely “for the football” as Sheffield United took on Birmingham City at Bramall Lane today.

The Star approached the force for a statement, after reports emerged online there had been a clash between fans after the game.

The police presence on London Road was "for the football" according to South Yorkshire Police

The force said the officers lining London Road was part of their policing of the game, which ended in a one-all draw, giving both teams one-point for the league table.

South Yorkshire Police have denied any reports from earlier that a Sheffield United fan had been stabbed in a clash between fans.