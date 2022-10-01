London Road Sheffield: Police statement amid reports of Sheffield United and Birmingham City fan clash
A large police presence on London Road led to reports of a clash between football fans after a Championship game at Bramall Lane today.
South Yorkshire Police said the large number of officers on London Road is purely “for the football” as Sheffield United took on Birmingham City at Bramall Lane today.
The Star approached the force for a statement, after reports emerged online there had been a clash between fans after the game.
The force said the officers lining London Road was part of their policing of the game, which ended in a one-all draw, giving both teams one-point for the league table.
South Yorkshire Police have denied any reports from earlier that a Sheffield United fan had been stabbed in a clash between fans.
Travel South Yorkshire tweeted earlier and said buses were being diverted away from London Road, with no confirmation since they had returned to their normal routes.