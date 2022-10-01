London Road Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police confirm reports of fan disorder after football match
South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement confirming there were reports of disorder amongst fans after Sheffield United faced Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.
The force say they have received no reports of anybody being stabbed or obtaining any serious injuries in the disorder.
The statement said: “An investigation has been launched after disorder between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans in Sheffield city centre today (Saturday 1 October).
“Officers were called after the match to reports of disorder on London Road. No serious injuries have been reported and we are now working to identify those involved.”
Photos of a large police presence sparked rumours of a clash between fans after the game.
In an earlier statement, South Yorkshire Police denied there had been any reports made to them of a stabbing, which emerged online, but said the police presence on London Road was “for the football”.
Online accounts of the events post-game continue to emerge.