Police have issued an update on an investigation into a tragic ‘unexplained death’, where a body was found in a Sheffield canal.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a body being found in the Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road, Attercliffe, on Tuesday 10 June. The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered.

Police at the scene where a body was found in a canal near Staniforth Road, on June 11, and, inset, the picture issued by police as part of an appeal for information. Photo: National World / SYP | National World / SYP

Officers investigating the death arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday June 11. and he has since been released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now officers have provided an update - and confirmed more than a month on, they are still investigating the incident as ‘an unexplained death’.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “This is still an investigation into an unexplained death – a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail.

“No one else has been arrested / charged in connection with this incident.”

The man who died has not been named following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month police released CCTV images of the man who died, pictured wearing a grey jacket and trousers, and light coloured trainers, and carrying a dark Nike rucksack, hoping it may jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the man.

They appealed for anyone who was on Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 4pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday June 10 who had any information tocome forward. saying: "No piece of information is too small, it could be a vital piece of information that could help our team of detectives progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of 10 June 2025.