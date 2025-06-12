A Sheffield canal remains cordoned off today as police launch an appeal for witnesses to help establish how a man, whose body was found in the water, died.

Police tape and officers could still seen at the scene, near Attercliffe, in Sheffield, this morning as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the 39-year-old.

His body was found in the Sheffield and Tinsley canal, near Staniforth Road., on Tuesday.

Police say the man, who has not yet been named, is thought to have been to a police station hours earlier enquiring about property.

South Yorkshire Police said today: “The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the canal. Officers investigating the death are currently treating it as unexplained and are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the canal towpath between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 5pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday to come forward.”

Prior to the incident, police say the man had visited a police enquiry desk earlier in the evening, on Tuesday, to enquire about property.

Police say in line with police procedures, a referral has been made to their Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of June 10, 2025. You access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

Alternatively,call Crimestoppesr anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.