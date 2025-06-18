Police have released CCTV pictures as they continue with investigations after a body was found in a Sheffield canal.

South Yorkshire Police are hoping the pictures could help the investigation after the discovery of a man's body in the Tinsley Canal near Staniforth Road in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 7.15pm on Tuesday, June 10, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Officers recovered the body of a 39-year-old man, whose death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

As part of their enquiries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder the following day (Wednesday, June 11).

He has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the inquiry, has issued an appeal to the public.

“We are releasing CCTV images of the man who died, pictured wearing a grey jacket and trousers, light-coloured trainers and carrying a dark Nike rucksack,” he said.

“We hope these images may jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time.

SYP

“If you were on the canal towpath or in the surrounding area between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 4pm and 7.15pm last Tuesday, and saw anything suspicious or saw this man, please come forward.

“No detail is too small – even the smallest piece of information could be vital to our investigation.”

Police have also confirmed that earlier on the same evening, the man visited a police enquiry desk to ask about personal property.

It is understood that the “property” referred to by police does not relate to housing.

As is standard procedure in such circumstances, the matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has since returned the case to South Yorkshire Police for local investigation.

The canal and surrounding area were cordoned off on the evening of June 10, with a visible police presence remaining on site as forensic teams carried out investigations.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the man's movements that day.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 or online, quoting incident number 863 of June 10, 2025.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill in an anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/vKldP.