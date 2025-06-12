A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a canal this week.

On Tuesday,June 10, at 7.15pm, police were called to reports of a body found in Sheffield and Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road in Attercliffe.

The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered, with police last night (June 11) appealing for information on the ‘unexplained death’.

Prior to the discovery, it is reported the man attended a police enquiry desk to ask about an item of property.

A referral has been made to the police’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of the earlier contact that day.

Now, police have revealed that on Wednesday, June 11 investigating officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been on the canal towpath between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 5pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of 10 June 2025.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.”

Police can also be reached online here.

An online form to share information anonymously to Crimestoppers can be found here.