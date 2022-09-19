The Queen died at Balmoral Castle surrounded by family and today, September 19, 2022, she will finally be laid to rest with a state funeral service a Westminster Abbey followed by a family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Cathedrals across the UK will be giving many who cannot make the long journey to London an opportunity to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch who was Queen from 1952 to 2022.

Pictured is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle.

Sheffield’s Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul is today holding a service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire together with the Dean and Chapter of Sheffield Cathedral have invited everyone to the service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the Cathedral Choir.

Seats are limited and there will be no reserved seating but the funeral will be shown on a screen inside and outside the cathedral forecourt with doors opening at 8.30am with morning prayers at 8.45am.

This will coincide with the opening of doors at Westminster Abbey at 8am. The ceremony is due to begin about 15 minutes before the funeral at 10.44am when the Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westmnster Abbey where the service is due to begin at 11am.