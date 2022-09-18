However, if you feel you need a break from the wall to wall coverage, we have put together a list of suggestions for other ways in which you could spend your bank holiday.

Go for a long walk

There are plenty of other things you could do on Bank Holiday Monday if you so wish.

Sheffield and the Peak District has an abundance of fantastic walking routes that you could visit for a stroll or more arduous hike.

There is a round walk route you could tackle that starts and finishes in Castleton and includes stunning views from the top of Mam Tor.

Visit a park

Sheffield is blessed with dozens of fantastic parks and with many expected to be indoors watching live coverage of the funeral, what better time to visit one.

Endcliffe, Crookes Valley and Graves Park are among the biggest and most popular in the city.

All free to enter.

Botanical Gardens

If you’ve never visited this little gem just off Ecclesall Road then now might be the time to do so.

The gardens cover 19 acres and winding paths connect over 18 different areas, each with their own floral identity.

Highlights include the Grade II* listed range of glass Pavilions, the imposing gatehouse entrance, a rare Bear Pit, the modest South Lodge (all three Grade II listed), a Victorian Curator’s House (now a café) and a fossil stump which is around 310 million years old.

Free entry.

Go for a cycle

There are many interconnected paths around the city and into the Peak District if you want to get out of the hustle and bustle.

Check out this definitive guide to getting out and about on your bike in the city and beyond.

Gardening

With the Autumnal weather set to blow in very soon this could be a final chance to cut back those hedges, cut the grass or tidy up those borders while the weather is reasonably fair.

Go to the pub

In a time of mourning, sometimes the best thing to do is to get together with friends and family at the pub to reminisce.

Just be aware there may be some changes to opening times.

Wetherspoons has said many of its venues will be closed when the funeral takes place at 11am but they will be open from about 1pm onwards.

Check your local pubs social media accounts for updates before heading out.

Watch TV

There are plenty of box sets you could indulge yourself in via streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Following Her Majesty’s death, The Crown has been trending again. This might be a good time to watch for the first time or re-watch the TV phenomenon that documents the ups and downs of the Royal Family.

Read a book

Everyone has got a hardback somewhere in a cupboard that they have either started reading and forgotten about or have been meaning to pick up but have never gotten around to it.

Bake a cake