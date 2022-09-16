Queen funeral latest: Service to be shown on big screen in Sheffield – plus changes to bin collections and other details revealed
Sheffield Cathedral is holding a commemorative service for the Queen on Sunday (September 18) and will be showing her funeral on Monday on big screens inside and outside.
The service takes place at 6pm and will include a National Moment of Reflection at 8pm.
Seating in the cathedral is limited but the service can also be watched on a large screen outside, on the forecourt and online, where it is being streamed on the cathedral’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information online, go to www.sheffieldcathedral.org
On Monday, the cathedral will be screening the funeral of the Queen inside and outside the building. All are welcome.
The cathedral doors will open from 8.30am with morning prayer at 8.45am.
The cathedral is also open to all who wish to pay their respects by signing a book of condolence, light candles, pray or lay flowers from 8.30am to 6pm throughout the national period of mourning.
You can find public transport information on the Travel South Yorkshire website.
The council’s books of condolence will close at 6pm on Tuesday (September 20).
The one at the Town Hall is open to sign today, Friday September 16, until 5.30pm.
On Saturday and Sunday, you can visit to sign from 11am to 2pm and on Monday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
The book at Stocksbridge Town Council will be available on Tuesday from 10am-2pm, while Bradfield Parish Council’s is open today, Friday, from 10am to 2pm and the Ecclesfield Parish Council one is open until noon today.
You can also sign an online book of condolence on the council website.
All the separate books of condolence will be joined together to create a single book at the end of the mourning period.
Floral tributes can be left in the designated area in the Peace Gardens in front of the Town Hall.
Which council services are affected?
Sheffield museums, leisure centres and council-run golf courses will all close on Monday but the Winter Garden will be open.
The Moor Market, Crystal Peaks Market and the Moor outdoor market will also be closed.
A number of council services will be affected by the bank holiday.
As previously announced, anyone who usually has their bin collected on a Monday should put it out by 7am on Saturday for collection.
The council says that if your bin is missed on Saturday, you can contact waste contractor Veolia (www.veolia.co.uk/sheffield) by the end of Wednesday (September 21).
All household waste and recycling centres will be closed on Monday.
The council’s customer services team will be operating a bank holiday service on Monday for emergency inquiries.
Emergency repairs decisions
The housing repairs service will be operating with a much smaller team on Monday, with staff providing a voluntary service on the day.
Some emergency repairs and scheduled work will take place and tenants will be notified of this to make sure that they are happy for the work to go ahead.
Other work will be cancelled and rescheduled and tenants are being contacted.
Amey Streets Ahead teams will work reduced bank holiday hours to support the cathedral commemorative service and screening of the state funeral.
Flags on the Town Hall will remain at half mast until the end of the mourning period.
For further updates, follow the council on Facebook and Twitter and at SheffNews.