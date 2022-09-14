Sheffield councillors pay tribute to the Queen's “unwavering dedication to serving the nation”

A motion unanimously passed by the meeting said: “During her extraordinary 70-year reign, Her Majesty demonstrated unwavering dedication to serving the nation and the Commonwealth”.

It affirmed that flags are being flown at half-mast on civic buildings during the period of national mourning.

The motion noted that books of condolence are open in Sheffield and Stocksbridge Town Halls, parish council offices in Low Bradfield and Ecclesfield and other civic and religious buildings.

It said there is also an eBook of condolence open on the council’s website. Areas in the city centre Peace Gardens and the Clocktower Gardens, Stocksbridge have been designated for people to leave floral tributes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion agreed that the Lord Mayor should send the council’s condolences to King Charles and the Royal Family.

Sheffield Council leader and Labour group leader Coun Terry Fox proposed the motion.

He said that he had been to see the flowers in the Peace Gardens, reading moving messages from people of all ages.

He recalled how “over 70 years, as the world has changed, leaders have changed, times have changed, one anchor was the Queen.”

He spoke of how he and his wife, Coun Denise Fox, and their children went to Buckingham Palace for a garden party. He said he was “blown away” by the number of people he knew there and realised just how many people must have enjoyed those events over the years.

‘Palpable shock’ at sad news

LibDem group leader Shaffaq Mohammed, who seconded the motion, said the Queen’s death was “a real shock. We had not known as a family anyone else that has been our monarch”.

He added: “We’re from an immigrant background. Her Majesty the Queen has always been respected in our household – it was something my mum and grandma drilled down into us.”

He remembered seeing lots of pictures of the Queen in shops in Kashmir on one visit in 1992. When he asked why, he was told: “She’s not just your Queen, she’s our Queen, and we have the utmost respect for her.”

Green Party group leader Douglas Johnson said: “This is a city with ardent monarchists and ardent republicans – all their views deserve respect.

“It’s astonishing we have not done this in the last 70 years, it’s an incredibly long run. Almost everyone here has lived their whole lives under the reign of a Queen – it is something we take for granted with its constitutional and historical significance.”

Lone Tory councillor Lewis Chinchen talked of a week “filled with sadness” following the death of our longest-reigning monarch.

He praised the Queen’s “unparalleled public service and dedication”, adding: “In 1947, she said her whole life would be involved in service and she performed her duties right until the end. For that, we will be forever grateful.”

Deputy council leader Julie Grocutt said the news came through while she was in a council committee and spoke of the “palpable shock” in the room.

Coun Gail Smith said the Queen was a “trailblazer” for women in the political world.