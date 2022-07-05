Sheffield supermarket manager 'threatened with blade' by suspects fleeing store after reported raid

A suspect threatened a supermarket manager with a blade while raiding a Sheffield store, believe police.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:23 pm

Two men were reported to be involved in the raid on the store on Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge – and one was said to have produced a weapon when he was confronted after trying to make off with stolen goods.

Police have now released closed circuit television footage of men who they want to trace over the incident.

Police are appealing for information to help them identify the two men pictured, after thieves were reported to have struck a supermarket in Oughtibridge

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement about the raid.

They said: “Officers investigating a theft from a shop have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge

“It is reported that at around 2pm on Sunday 19 June, two men entered a supermarket on Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge.

“They are said to have filled baskets with a number of high value food and drink items, before leaving the shop without paying. After being confronted by the store manager, one of the men is reported to have threatened him with a bladed article before fleeing.

“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries, and would now like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

They are asking anyone who recognises the men pictured or has any information about the incident, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 479 of June 19. Information can also be passed onto police anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on its free phone line on 0800 555 111.

