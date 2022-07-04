Police were called out after the disturbance in Woodhouse was reported to them at 11.30pm on Friday, but the people who were suspected of causing the damage fled as officers arrived on the scene.

One of the gennels in the area was later described as being cordoned off, with a police officer spotted standing guard at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four cars were damaged when late night trouble broke out outside houses in Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield. Picture: Google

In a statement today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Tithe Barn Lane in Sheffield on July 1, around 11.30pm.

“Those alleged to have been involved fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. Enquiries are on-going to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It is believed that during the disturbance four vehicles were damaged.

"Anyone with information is asked to report using our live chat facility, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1065 of the 1 July 2022.”