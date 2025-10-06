A Sheffield student who managed to recorded the audio of a sex attack she was subjected to could be heard saying “no”.

The University of Sheffield student manage to use her watch to record the audio of an interaction with a fellow student in her flat when she became alarmed at his actions.

Yu Yang, aged 22, harassed, threatened and sexually assaulted the student, before stealing her passport in a bid to and force his way onto a trip abroad with her.

Yang was known to the victim, and both were students at the same university at the time of the offences.

Judge Megan Rhys told Sheffield Crown Court that Yang’s offending began after he sent the woman messages and she did not reply “in the way you wanted.”

Sending Yang to begin a prison sentence, Judge Rhys told him: “Over a short period of time, you subjected her to harassment, which caused her to feel violence would be used against her.

“You sent her threatening messages, including: ‘Want to die?’ and ‘See if you die or I die’.”

After sending the messages Yang proceeded to wait outside the woman’s flat “for hours” before “pressuring her to meet in person,” Judge Rhys told a hearing held on October 3, 2025.

“This was deliberate and sustained behaviour, which was intended to manipulate her into meeting with you and speaking with you, and subsequently allowing you into her flat.,” said Judge Rhys.

Yu Yang has been jailed for 32 months | SYP

The sentencing hearing was told that during Yang’s time in the woman’s flat - after she let him in - she mentioned she was due to take a trip abroad the following day.

“You took her passport from her address…you refused to return it. You used it as leverage, telling her she would not be able to go on her trip if she did not take you with her,” Judge Rhys told Yang.

The woman felt “frightened” and feared Yang intended to “harm her physically,” and went to the police, who took a statement from her.

Yang was not deterred from continuing in his offending and visited her at her flat once again, the court heard.

“She reluctantly allowed you in,” Judge Rhys said.

It was then that Yang sexually assaulted the woman, causing bruising and pain to her chest.

Judge Rhys said the victim was “so concerned” at Yang’s actions that she began to record audio of the attack using her watch.

“She was saying ‘no’ and was telling you to stop repeatedly. You claimed during the trial that she didn’t mean it…that was properly rejected by the jury,” she continued.

The woman subsequently reported Yang to the police, and he was arrested, before being released on bail.

Yang flouted the conditions of his bail, stipulating he must not contact the complainant, and persistently messaged and rang her.

Over a period of just under a month, Yang sent the woman around 600 messages, called her 60 times and left her numerous voicemails.

In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court the young woman said Yang's actions have caused her to feel “fearful and deeply anxious and those feelings have never left me.”

She also described his conduct as having left her feeling “ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated.”

“She was fearful of what you would do to her in the future,” noted Judge Rhys.

Yang was subsequently charged with offences of harassment, sexual assault, theft and perverting the course of justice.

He entered a guilty plea to the perverting the course of justice charge, but denied the other offences and stood trial at the same court.

Jurors found Yang, of no fixed abode but previously of Charter Square, Sheffield, guilty of sexual assault, harassment and theft.

He was acquitted of two offences of rape at the conclusion of the same trial.

Defending, Julie Whitby referred Judge Rhys to references submitted on Yang’s behalf, along with a report prepared by a psychiatrist.

Ms Whitby said Yang had come to the UK on a student visa, and was working towards completing his masters degree at the time of the offences.

She continued: “This was a young man who when he came to the UK was emotionally immature, and immature in his actions. He was not self-aware.

“Now, perhaps as he matures, and with assistance during his time in custody when he’s had ample time to reflect that what happened was certainly not acceptable and certainly not something he intended to cause harm and distress.”

Ms Whitby referred to the conclusions reached by the psychiatrist, stating Yang was believed to have “limited social cognition.”

Sending Yang to begin a 32-month prison sentence, Judge Rhys said she had taken the psychiatrist’s findings into consideration; but ultimately concluded that the difficulties he has with social cognition do not significantly reduce his culpability for the crimes he committed.

“You’re a young man of some intelligence, having a degree, and coming to Sheffield to do your masters,” the judge added.

“Although the doctor’s diagnosis is relevant in terms of mitigation, I do not take the view this results in a significant reduction in your culpability,” said Judge Rhys, noting that Yang clearly had the sufficient wherewithal to successfully live and study in a foreign country.”

She also noted that the probation service had deemed him to pose a risk of reoffending.

Judge Rhys told Yang he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years, and told him that because he received a sentence in excess of 12 months he met the criteria for deportation following his release from prison.