The grim reality of drug addiction was laid bare in a case at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Defendant Dale Welbourne was “surrounded by drugs from birth,” due to his parents’ habits, and after getting started on Class A drugs as a young teenager has battled addiction issues for most of his life, the court heard.

After being introduced to heroin by his own mum, Welbourne and his siblings were taken into care, and spent years being “bounced around” the system.

Dale Welbourne was sent to begin a prison sentence of five years, two months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2025 | SYP/3rd party

Welbourne’s barrister, Joel Wooten, said during Welbourne’s time in the care system, he was “subject to abuse”.

The 37-year-old, who witnessed drug abuse and domestic violence at a young age, has lost both his dad and two of his brothers to drug overdoses.

He appeared at court this week over a vicious attack on a 60-year-old family friend, which left his victim with multiple head fractures.

His criminal record is made up of 29 convictions from 61 offences.

Mr Wooten said Welbourne had managed to take a “substantial” break from offending after being sent to serve a lengthy stint in custody in 2018.

But he suggested Welbourne’s “journey towards a better life” has been derailed over the last two years, during which his dad and two of his brothers have all died from drug overdoses.

“As a result of that he’s been in a state of turmoil, and turned to drugs to cope with those losses…it’s in that context that those offences were committed,” Mr Wooten told the court.

He added that while the difficulties Welbourne had endured do not “excuse” his actions, they do “provide an explanation as to why he has acted in this way.”

The court heard how Welbourne wears a bracelet that was taken from his dead brother’s body, which bears the message: “Be happy, be positive, be you.”

The judge, Recorder Keir Monteith KC, said it was clear Welbourne took “solace” in the bracelet, and what it represents to him.

“In your own counsel’s words, you are the only one left now and that brings upon you a degree of responsibility to remove yourself of drugs and make a better life for yourself and everyone you come into contact with,” said Recorder Kelbrick.

A hearing heard how Welbourne’s latest victim has known him since he was a toddler.

Wellbourne attacked and robbed him in a Lidl car park, two days after speaking with the complainant and asking him for help to find his girlfriend.

During the course of the assault, Welbourne punched and kicked the complainant numerous times, before grabbing him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Describing what happened next, Recorder Monteith, told Welbourne: “You dragged him towards the car, causing various injuries to his back. He told you he couldn’t breathe.”

The court heard how an associate of Welbourne’s, who is alleged to have participated in the violence but has not yet been subject to any criminal proceedings, could be heard saying: “He must have paid, he must have paid.”

Recorder Monteith said Welbourne and his associate proceeded to go through the complainant’s pockets as he was on “all fours,” before continuing with the violence by “kicking him to the back of his head.”

Continued Recorder Monteith: “The complainant did manage to get up, and said: ‘I hope it’s f***ing worth it.”

Following the attack, which unfolded in the car park of the Lidl store on Peel Street, Barnsley on April 4, 2024, the complainant was left with numerous injuries including a fracture to his left jaw bone, a fracture to his left maxillary bone, cuts and bruises.

Recorder Monteith said he had considered the complainant’s statement to the court, and concluded it was “clear” he had “suffered quite considerably from the injuries.”

“He still remains in fear, so much so he’s asked for a restraining order, despite that history with you and your family,” Recorder Monteith said.

The complainant went to the police, and Welbourne, of Bridge Street, Barnsley, was subsequently charged with offences including wounding and robbery.

Welbourne initially denied the offences and took the case to trial, before changing his pleas to guilty shortly before he was set to give evidence to jurors.

Mr Wooten suggested Welbourne’s guilty pleas - though entered at a late stage - were indicative of his remorse, and saved the complainant from having to give evidence.

Recorder Monteith jailed Welbourne for five years, two months and told him he hoped this would be his final prison sentence.

He said he was “very sorry” to hear about Welbourne’s traumatic childhood.

“It’s horrendous to hear you were offered and introduced to drugs by your own mother, witnessed domestic violence, and were placed into care at a young age,” he said.

“You’ve had a difficult time…as a result of that difficult time in childhood, in a sense it’s sadly no surprise that you’ve clocked up 29 convictions from 61 offences.”

He continued: “In your own counsel’s words, you want this to be your last prison sentence, and if you don’t mind me saying - so do we.”

Recorder Monteith also granted the requested restraining order, prohibiting Welbourne from contacting the complainant for a period of 10 years.