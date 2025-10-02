A prolific burglar has been jailed after being caught out by damning videos his dopey co-defendant filmed at the scene of their crimes.

Bungling Corey Marshall, 24, Ronnie Coleman, 21, Rocco Carr, 20 and Brandon Hollingworth, 27, targeted properties in the Derbyshire Dales.

But the Sheffield-based gang were easily nailed by police when officers found incriminating videos on Coleman's mobile phone showing them in the middle of their crimes.

Coleman's videos even included a running commentary about what homes they were burgling in April last year.

In one video, the crook can be heard saying: "One boy's in there, one boy is in the other house next to me" as he zooms in on the properties.

He says in another: "I've just driven all the way up there and dropped them off and come back down here. I'm just parked in some f***ing bushes basically."

A court heard the crooks forced their way into homes in Monyash, Bakewell and Baslow - pilfering cash, jewellery, house and car keys, a passport and a medal.

Police located Coleman, Carr and Hollingworth - all from Sheffield - travelling in a black Ford Focus along Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield, where they attempted to drive off from officers.

A stinger was deployed to stop the trio in their tracks and Carr was tracked down an arrested.

His was linked to the scenes through forensic examination of a water bottle found in the recovered Ford Focus, which contained his fingerprints.

Hollingworth was arrested when police searched Carr's home after he matched the appearance of one of the men shown fleeing the vehicle on CCTV.

Ronnie Coleman filmed himself in groups' getaway car pointing out which houses they had broken into. | Derbyshire Police / SWNS

A quantity of cash in different currencies was found during the search, and clothing and footwear matched that shown in CCTV, was found in the washing machine.

A mobile phone recovered from the Focus was found to belong to Coleman and featured videos of him at the burgled properties which were timestamped at the relevant times.

All three Sheffield men pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and Coleman also admitted an unrelated offence of theft of a Mercedes in October 2023.

They were jailed for 13 years back in January at Derby Crown Court.

Clockwise from top left: Corey Marshall, 24; Ronnie Coleman, 21; Brandon Hollingworth, 27; Rocco Carr, 20. | Police

Detectives continued their investigation and were able to piece together evidence to also link Marshall to the crimes.

Officers recovered a mobile phone found close to the abandoned Ford containing messages believed to be between him and the other suspects.

In addition, his DNA was found on a glove that had been discarded by the gang whilst being chased by officers.

Marshall, also of Sheffield, was charged with five counts of burglary.

He admitted all charges and was jailed for four years and one month at Derby Crown Court on August 28.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Burglary is a terrible crime that can make victims feel very unsafe in their own home – a place in which everyone should feel secure.

“Derbyshire police takes burglary very seriously – which is why the force has a dedicated team of officers who work round the clock to bring offenders involved in acquisitive crime to justice.

“It took a team effort to make these four individuals have been put away and I would like to thank the different teams from across the force, in particular the Proactive Team and Roads Policing Unit, who worked on this case.

“This is a prime example of how the evidence, and ultimately the law, will always catch up with you in the end. We will not stop in our efforts to ensure burglars, thieves and robbers are off our streets.”