South Yorkshire PCSO in court accused of using excessive force to kick a man between the legs
A South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer is due in court tomorrow accused of assault.
PCSO Paula Fox, aged 55, has been charged with assault by beating.
The charge relates to an alleged incident on February 27, 2025, when a man was alleged kicked between the legs outside Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster city centre.”
PCSO Fox is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday, October 3.