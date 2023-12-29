Sheffield stalker who followed woman around gym and to her home handed restraining order
He also followed her to a country park and messaged her repeatedly.
A Sheffield stalker who followed a woman around her gym and went to her house three times has been handed a restraining order.
Craig Hunter, of Manvers Road, denied repeatedly harassing his victim over the course of three months between February and May 2023.
It included reportedly entering her car and refusing to get out, following her around at the gym, following her to a country park on one occasion, and approaching her at a Starbucks.
He also reportedly went to her address uninvited three separate times and, starting in October 2022, also repeatedly sent her unwanted messages on the phone and on social media.
He pleaded not guilty to stalking in May this year, but was found guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 23.
At a hearing on December 13, he was handed a restraining order telling not to contact the woman or go near her address until December 2026.
He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £734 in costs and surcharges.