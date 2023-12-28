Cases dealt with included a man who didn't remove a yellow Fixed Penalty Notice sticker from his car - so he was fined for driving with an obscured windscreen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between December 11 and December 16, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Sexual offences

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Abruss, 40, Glover Road; intentionally exposed genitals; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, 250 hours unpaid work.

Theft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard Thomas Chambers, 53, of Burngreave Road; shoplifting, four counts, worth total of £285.63; community order (rehabilitation activity)

Violent, abusive or harassment-related offences

Craig Hunter, 34, of Manvers Road; stalking; community order, 200 hours unpaid work, restraining order, surcharge £114, costs £620.

Dedan Hussain, 44, of Ellesmere Road; assault occassioning ABH, destroyed card machine worth £550, breach of suspended sentence; community order, £100 compensation, fined £10.

Drug-related offences

Leeroy Alan, 48, of Tillotson Rise; possession of crack cocaine, carrying a knife; 14 weeks prison suspended for six months, surcharge £122.

Driving-related offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan Jade Childe, 33, of Carpenter Gardens: permitted another to drive car without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

Danielle Whiting, 31, of Fairleigh; driving with no test certificate; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110.

Sojjad Hussain, 29, Hollis Croft; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, disqualified for six months.

16-year-old youth (cannot be identified for legal reasons); driving without due care and attention, without insurance, without licence; conditional discharge, surcharge £20, costs £85, to be paid by parents/guardians, disqualified for 28 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel Shungu Lomenga, 49, of Erskine Crescent; failed to indicate while driving, without licence; fined £110, surcharge £34, costs £85, four points.

Sofia Noreen, 35, of Mordaunt Road; failure to give information related to a driver; fined £180, surcharge £144, costs £110, six points.

Mashoud Rasab, 47, of Tideswell Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Harley Marice Handsides, 24, of Manchester Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90,disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarfraz Muhammad, 22, of Hazlebarrow Road; speeding (63mph in a 40mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

Thalib Hussain, 41, of Chippinghouse Road; driving with obscured windscreen (yellow FPN notice stuck in the middle); fined £136, surcharge £54, costs £110.

Ifzal Mohammed, 43, of Hamilton Road; failed to give identity of driver; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Harvey Robert Yates, 30, of Twentywell Lane; driving through red light; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £110, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Thomas Black, 31, of Richmond Park Rise; speeding (64mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcahrge £88, costs £80, three points.

Stuart James Davidson, 24, of Hunter House Road; speeding (65mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Patymat Djamalutdinova, 36, of Parker Way; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Junaid Hasan, 31, of Abbeydale Road; incorrect licence plates; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdelrezak Mohammed, 44, of Firshill Close; driving through red light; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

Caroline Angela Moore, 56, of Alexandra Gardens; speeding (40mph in a 30mph area); fined £70, surcharge £28, three points.

Mohammad Rafique, 61, of Summer Street; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Glyn Shaw, 43, of Thrush Street; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £80, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lee Slingsby, 28, Rothay Road; speeding (37mph in a 30mph area); fined £165, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

Jamie Lee Twibell, 34, of Ecclesfield Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.