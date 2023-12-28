Rotherham fraudster charged hundreds for 'non-existent puppies' sold online
He made £750 for himself by pretending he had puppies for sale.
A Rotherham man conned others out of hundreds of pounds at a time by selling "non-existent puppies" online.
Connor Head, 21, of Thornton Street, collected £750 from his victims by posting ads for the supposed pups on the internet.
Across two sales in October 2020 - which means he would have been 18 at the time of the offences - Head made sales worth £500 and £250.
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 11, the now 21-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £1,205, made up of £850 in compensation to his victims, a £246 fine, and £280 in costs and surcharges.