Rotherham fraudster charged hundreds for 'non-existent puppies' sold online

He made £750 for himself by pretending he had puppies for sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham man conned others out of hundreds of pounds at a time by selling "non-existent puppies" online.

A Rotherham fraudster has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after collecting money for selling "non-existent puppies" online. Puppies in picture taken from stock image.

Connor Head, 21, of Thornton Street, collected £750 from his victims by posting ads for the supposed pups on the internet.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across two sales in October 2020 - which means he would have been 18 at the time of the offences - Head made sales worth £500 and £250.