News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Rotherham fraudster charged hundreds for 'non-existent puppies' sold online

He made £750 for himself by pretending he had puppies for sale.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham man conned others out of hundreds of pounds at a time by selling "non-existent puppies" online.

A Rotherham fraudster has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after collecting money for selling "non-existent puppies" online. Puppies in picture taken from stock image.A Rotherham fraudster has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after collecting money for selling "non-existent puppies" online. Puppies in picture taken from stock image.
A Rotherham fraudster has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after collecting money for selling "non-existent puppies" online. Puppies in picture taken from stock image.

Connor Head, 21, of Thornton Street, collected £750 from his victims by posting ads for the supposed pups on the internet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across two sales in October 2020 - which means he would have been 18 at the time of the offences - Head made sales worth £500 and £250.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 11, the now 21-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £1,205, made up of £850 in compensation to his victims, a £246 fine, and £280 in costs and surcharges.

Related topics:PuppiesRotherhamCourts