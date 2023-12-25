News you can trust since 1887
White Christmas Sheffield: 17 dashing pictures of the Steel City blanketed in snow in years gone by

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Sheffield this year? It's happened before.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Dec 2023, 05:01 GMT
It's a rare thing for Sheffield to see a sprinkling of the white stuff on December 25, to be honest.

There only needs to be a single flake landing in the city for it to classify as a White Christmas - but everyone wants the real thing, with blanketed streets and hills you could sled down.

If you're optimistic and have asked Santa for a sled this year, you might have to wait a bit to use it. In the meantime, enjoy these pictures of snowy December days in Sheffield.

