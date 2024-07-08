Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men are in hospital with non-serious stab wounds after a ‘fight’ broke out near Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens.

Police were called to Thompson Road, off Ecclesall Road, at around 9pm on Friday (July 5) where a group of people were seen fighting outside a house.

| Google Maps

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers have arrested a 54-year-old man and 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They both remain in police custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1008 of July 5, 2024.