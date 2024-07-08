Sheffield stabbing: Two men wounded in 'fight' off Ecclesall Road near Botanical Gardens
Police were called to Thompson Road, off Ecclesall Road, at around 9pm on Friday (July 5) where a group of people were seen fighting outside a house.
Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Officers have arrested a 54-year-old man and 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They both remain in police custody as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1008 of July 5, 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org